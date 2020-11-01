Neighbors help family celebrate Halloween after injury prevents girl, 3, from trick or treating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — People living in Arlington Park took part in a reverse trick or treat after an injury kept a girl in hospital over Halloween.

Susie Hout was at the store with her daughter Mya, 3, on Saturday when Mya fell out of the shopping cart and hit her head. Mya seemed fine at first, but by the time they got to the front of the store Hout said Mya was pale and began vomiting. She was taken to the hospital where doctors kept her overnight to monitor what they believe to be a fracture in her skull.

Hout posted on the Nextdoor app, which allows neighbors to virtually connect with people living near them, asking neighbors if anyone would let Mya trick or treat at their houses on Sunday.

The hospital stay meant Mya would miss her first Halloween in her new neighborhood. Hout and her husband, Aaron, knew how excited Mya was to trick or treat and wanted to try and salvage the holiday for her.

In the end, the family settled on a reverse trick or treat experience.

“People ended up making this train of cars that came by and she had a great turnout,” said Hout. “It was super sweet. Coming out and seeing how many people were out here, I just wanted to cry. It was so sweet that everybody came over for our child just to give her candy and make her feel special.”

“It’s just awesome to see people care that much over something so small,” said Aaron Hout. “It’s an amazing thing, just from a post people sacrifice the candy they have or go and get candy just for a little girl to be happy.”

The Houts said it was extra special because the family only moved into the neighborhood one month ago.