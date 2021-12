FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Fire crews battled a house fire near Memorial Park late Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors said they saw flames and smoke coming from a house in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue and called 911. No one was inside the home.

It took crews less than 10 minutes to extinguish the fire. FWFD told WANE 15 it started on the house’s second floor.

No injuries were reported.