FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a winter storm, Eric Wood, executive director of NeighborLink, can expect 200 to 400 people calling in for help to dig them out of the snow.

That didn’t happen overnight from Thursday to Friday, but now his concern is the cold.

“What we’d heard was five to seven inches, high winds and decreasing temperatures,” Wood said Friday. “We got a little over an inch. Whitley County got a little over two inches which leaves us not necessarily in a snow emergency, but it does leaves others in greater emergency.”

Wood figures the organization, that runs on volunteers, will face local needs upwards of $100,000 in furnace repairs this year.

“One of our greatest concerns during the winter season is furnace repair or people having a lack of heat in their homes. We have several folks on fixed incomes or aging in place where they may have electric heaters in a living room, may have some form of radiant heat. A lot of folks don’t have working heat,” Wood said.

Eric Wood

Some people are stuck running electric heaters that aren’t energy efficient

“We are inviting people to ask for help all the time and during the winter season, we want to be an answer to a big problem we see through the city which is people not having working furnaces or efficient heating, whether it might be a veteran or (someone with a) disability or aging in place,” Wood, a pastor by training, said.

”Many of these folks are going weeks or months or years without anybody really knowing what they’re going through and so we want to be a place that receives those calls, where people can raise their hand and ask for help, specifically during the winter with heating issues. We may not be able to get there, we may not have all the answers, we’re volunteer led and we’re volunteer run, but we want to solve the whole of heat issues in Fort Wayne, as best we can,” Wood said.

While Wood talks about underlying issues and the need to address them, a U.S. Census report puts Allen County’s poverty rate at 13.1% as of July, 2021. That’s compared to the state’s poverty rate of 12.2% and the nation as a whole, 12.8%.

Anyone who wants to help NeighborLink, contact is the easiest through the internet at https://www.nlfw.org/contact.