NeighborLink hosts benefit concert featuring Addison Agen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NeighborLink is a nonprofit organization that performs home repairs for those that need it most. On Thursday, September 26th they’re hosting a concert to help raise funds for their efforts.

The nonprofit says they’re all about raising awareness for the needs of vulnerable homeowners in the Fort Wayne Community.

Addison Agen is headlining the concert, with The Legendary Trainhoppers as the opening act. The money raised will help support the organization.

Their goal is to raise $20,000 to show support to neighbors in need.

General admission tickets are $20, or you can get $45 VIP Meet & Greet, with preferred seating.

Click here for tickets, and click here for more information.