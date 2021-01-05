NeighborLink Fort Wayne’s Executive Director resigns after 13 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NeighborLink Fort Wayne’s Board of Directors announced Monday that Andrew Hoffman is resigning as Executive Director, effective Jan. 29.

“Over the past 13 years, [Hoffman] has embodied our mission of practical neighbor-to-neighbor expressions of God’s love and been instrumental in mobilizing thousands of volunteers to complete over 10,000 tangible home repair and maintenance needs for some of Fort Wayne’s most vulnerable neighbors,” the press release said. “While we will miss his passion and his leadership, we know that he will carry those forward into his new endeavors.”

Some of his accomplishments include:

Developing and expanding the NeighborLink model of technology-driven volunteer mobilization nationally through like-minded partners in 15 US cities since 2008.

Growing the number of homeowners helped with tangible repairs grow from less than 100 a year to over 1,300 annually while developing programs that allow volunteers to take on complex projects like roofing, HVAC, and wheelchair ramps.

Growing the operating budget by 15 times, allowing the addition of a dedicated staff, launching of new neighborhood development programs, and facilitating more than 3,000 volunteer experiences for those wanting to serve vulnerable neighbors in practical ways.

Facilitated the connection of churches, businesses, and concerned neighbors looking for ways to spread grace through service to those fixed-income homeowners who are aging in place or disabled and fall through the cracks in social services.

“The calling I felt to NeighborLink over 15 years ago, first as a volunteer, led to the opportunity to blend my faith, vocation, and my family’s journey for the past 13 years as Executive Director. It has been an honor and I cannot thank the Board of Directors, the volunteers, the donors, and neighbors that we serve enough,” Hoffman said. “I consider it a deep honor to have had the opportunity steward this incredible organization, am transformed by it, and believe that the next director will continue to expand the mission in even more impactful ways.”

NeighborLink said it has begun the search to find the next Executive Director and will announce the new director in the coming weeks.

Anyone with questions or concerns during this transition process is asked to contact John Barce, President of the Board, at Board@nlfw.org.

