NeighborLink Fort Wayne looking for volunteers to shovel driveways

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — NeighborLink Fort Wayne is looking for volunteers to help shovel driveways.

The organization put the callout yesterday on their social media, asking for people to step up and shovel a driveway or two. They have a growing list of people requesting assistance and say that it’s important to try and help clear the driveways because in many cases the residents are unable to do it themselves.

“People that we serve are often disabled individuals, senior citizens, people with other hardships going that can’t do it this year and maybe don’t have the funds or the ability to bring someone else in to help,” said project facilitator Grace German.

NeighborLink is looking to start shoveling once the snow has slowed down or stopped on Sunday afternoon. If you would like to volunteer, send an email to grace@nlfw.org or call 260-209-0074.