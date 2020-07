FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you, your family, church or civic group needs a project, NeighborLink Fort Wayne has them.

The group wants to highlight the need for local volunteers during its fourth annual “Be A Good Neighbor Week.”

They say it’s a chance to show that small acts can transform neighborhoods.

Projects can be as simple as an hour of trash pick-up to tougher jobs like a weekend roof repair.

Click here to learn more.