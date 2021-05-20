NeighborLink announces new Executive Director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The NeighborLink Board of Directors announced Thursday that Eric Wood is the new Executive Director of NeighborLink Fort Wayne effective May 20.

Wood is a Fort Wayne native and graduate of Huntington University with a B.S. in Student Ministry. He returns to the community after living in Portland, Maine for the last seven years, NeighborLink said.

Wood desires to help equip the Church of Fort Wayne to be the neighbors we were born to be by serving the city’s vulnerable homeowners.

“It’s the honor of my life to serve the neighbors of Fort Wayne through NeighborLink as Executive Director,” Wood said. “In the chaos of the past year, our neighbors need us. Our neighbors need folks willing to see them, serve them, and show them love in simple, everyday ways. I look forward to returning to the simplicity of loving our neighbors as ourselves alongside the community for the sake of the city we all love.”

“Eric joins a solid team, a foundation of stability, and several years of continued growth that gives us the confidence that the best years are yet to come. Eric’s pastoral and servant leader experience will enhance the organization as it works to solve problems to complex issues facing vulnerable neighbors and neighborhoods with a heart for bringing the love of Jesus to our neighbors,” said John Barce, President of the Board.

Since 2003, NeighborLink’s mission has been practical neighbor-to-neighbor expressions of God’s love with a vision to develop neighborhoods through the tangible acts of kindness of concerned and committed neighbors.

For more information, or to donate or volunteer, visit www.nlfw.org or call 260.209.0074.

