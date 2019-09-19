Neighborhoods, public safety to benefit in proposed 2020 Fort Wayne budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, alongside City Controller Garry Morr, laid out his proposed city budget for 2020 on Thursday.

The $180 million spending plan includes record investments in neighborhood infrastructure and enhancements for public safety and parks.

The budget allocates $33 million for neighborhood infrastructure projects, and $8 million for sidewalks and alleys. The budget also calls for $3 million for the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department for maintenance projects.

The spending plan will fund academy classes for 15 new Fort Wayne police officers and 20 Fort Wayne firefighters. The Fort Wayne Police Department will replace four K9s and a new explosive ordinance disposal robot and x-ray system for the bomb unit through the plan, while the fire department will purchase two new fire engines and a new ladder truck.

The Mayor said the balanced budget positions Fort Wayne for continued growth and success.

“Fort Wayne is in an enviable position with a positive financial outlook and a budget that’s reflective of what the community has told us they want city government to lead on – neighborhood infrastructure, public safety, and parks,” said Henry. “We’re a city on the move with unprecedented momentum and excitement. By working together, 2020 will be an outstanding year in Fort Wayne as we strive for excellence in providing the best services possible to the public.”

The budget will be presented to City Council for consideration on Sept. 24.

You can view the full proposed city of Fort Wayne budget HERE.