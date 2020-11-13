Neighborhood memorial dedicated to fallen FWPD officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Police officer who died on duty following a foot chase was honored by the neighborhood he lived in.

Officer David Tinsley died of cardiovascular disease following a foot chase in September of 2018. He had been living in the Fairmont Neighborhood with his family for more than a decade at the time of his death. The memorial features a bench and a welded Fort Wayne Police Department badge memorial featuring Tinsley’s name and the day he died. There is also a tree featuring solar-powered string lights.

Tinsley’s widow, Kristina Tinsley, said their family is touched that the neighborhood would want to honor her husband that way. She hopes it reminds people to be thankful for the public servants working for the community.

“It’s a tough job and I just hope it makes them respect the choice that officers and other public servants make to serve their communities.”

The memorial was funded with help from the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Grants awarded this year as well as donations from the Fraternal Order of Police Indiana Wayne Lodge 14 Foundation, Leaving a Living Legacy, LLC, Thrivent Financial, and Berry Welding. There is also a bike rack in front of Antonuccio’s Italian Market.