Neighborhood improvement program returns for second year

The Neighborhood Improvement Grant program, which is designed to support neighborhood projects that beautify public spaces and strengthen community involvement, is now open for 2019.

The program is now in its second year. The city’s Community Development Division will award up to $5,000 to any of Fort Wayne’s registered neighborhood associations or one of the four area partnerships with the city. You can register your neighborhood here.

“Vibrant and welcoming neighborhoods are a key to the success of our community,” said Mayor Henry. “This grant program will inspire local leaders to strengthen their neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for all residents.”

Information and guidlines for the grant program can be found on the neighborhood website’s resource page.

Community Development plans to award a total of $50,000 for the 2019-2020 Neighborhood Improvement Grant. Accepted projects must enhance the aesthetics of the neighborhood, provide a clear community benefit, be accessible to all residents and increase civic pride. Examples include community gardens, improvements to community centers, benches, public art or signage. Expenses such as routine maintenance, social events or operating expenses will not be covered.