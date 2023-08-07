FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Neighborhood Health is participating in National Health Center Week by hosting a back-to-school block party to offer health services to areas that struggle with healthcare access.

The event will be offering health checks and services, along with school supplies, free haircuts, food bags, and back-to-school photo sessions. The block party will be held in the parking lot of the future Oxford clinic, 3501 Warsaw Street. The event will happen Tuesday, August 8 from 4 to 7 pm.

Community Health Centers’ mission is to provide access to quality health services where everyone is cared for with compassion and respect.