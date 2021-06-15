Neighborhood Health is expanding with new mobile-services unit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Neighborhood Health is expanding its reach with a new mobile-services unit.

The organization believes the unit will help people in underserved communities have access health care. The mobile unit will feature a private exam area, on-board access to patient electronic health records, a generator and WIFI.

“This is the official invitation to the community to invite us to your place of business, your church, your school, your community organization and we will be happy to work with you,” said Angie Zaegel, president and CEO of Neighborhood Health.

Neighborhood Health said it plans to use the unit to support its ongoing COVID testing and vaccination effort.

More information can be found on nhci.org.