Neighborhood celebrates socially distant birthday for 8-year-old boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When social distancing forced an 8-year-old’s birthday party to be postponed, his neighborhood stepped up to help him celebrate from a distance.

Caden McCorkle turned eight on Friday, and was looking forward to celebrating his birthday with all of his friends, but when the big day for his party finally rolled around the only people gathered around his birthday cake were his parents and older sister.

“He really wanted to have a birthday party with his whole class, in fact, but with COVID-19 spreading we had to postpone it, which is pretty hard for an 8-year-old to deal with,” said Amy McCorkle, Caden’s mom.

At the suggestion of one of their neighbors, Amy turned to their tight-knit Williams-Woodland neighborhood community on Facebook to help request a birthday surprise for Caden.

“[Our neighbor] said, you should have everybody makes signs for him so that he can see them when we go on our walks.”

In all, 20 houses put up signs wishing Caden a happy birthday. Some even met him on their porches with music and one made him a piñata. But his favorite houses?

“The ones that have treats on them,” said Caden.

Even though he could not be with his friends and extended family, the signs made his day a little brighter

“Makes me feel very happy that people actually care for me,” said Caden.

For his mom, it meant even more.

“You know, it’s such a scary and uncertain time right now but to have awesome neighbors that are willing to help you out and help make a day special for one of your kids who’s maybe a little down about being stuck in the house,” said Amy. “It sure is a wonderful feeling.”

Caden and his family plan on inviting their family and friends out to a birthday bash once the need for social distancing passes. In the meantime, Caden said that he did enjoy celebrating with his neighbors from afar.