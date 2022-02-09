FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police officers arrested a man officials said set his own house on fire and then ran from the scene.

Aboite Township, Arcola, Washington Township and Southwest Allen County fire departments were called to a house fire on Bass Road near Thomas Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers also were called to the scene and arrived to find a fully involved fire in the back of the house, including the garage.

A neighbor told WANE 15 she helped a woman and two dogs escape from the house fire.

Fort Wayne police were seen taking a person into custody near a house fire on Bass Road Wednesday night.

Officials at the scene told WANE 15 that the man accused of starting the fire was caught by Allen County Sheriff’s Department K9 officers about a mile and a half away in the woods behind the house. He was initially uncooperative, but was arrested.

It’s not clear how or where the fire was started or the relationship between the man arrested and the woman who escaped the house fire. The incident is still under investigation.

Officials said Bass Road would likely be closed in that area until 10:30 p.m.