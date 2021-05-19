Need info on services for seniors? Head to the Senior Citizens Expo

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Interested in learning more about senior living facilities? Northeast Indiana residents can do just that by heading to Huntington for the 16th Annual Senior Citizens Expo

It is taking place at the Huntington University Fieldhouse. There will be over 70 exhibitors including Heritage Pointe Communities. Every booth will have information regarding services for seniors.

“There’s free breakfast, free lunch and also free ice cream provided by Heritage Pointe Communities as a part of our corporate sponsorship,” Donita Bauman, Director of Marketing for Heritage Pointe Communities, Senior Living Communities, said. “We are also providing free balance assessments at our booth from 10 to 2:30 p.m. and there’s also free entertainment such as Elvis and alley kats that will be there as well so everything free at this event.”

The expo takes place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Huntington University Fieldhouse. If guests stop by the Heritage Pointe Communities booth and mention they saw this story on WANE 15, they will receive a special prize.