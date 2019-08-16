Need homework help? AskRose

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WANE) — Homework is not always easy, but Hoosier middle school and high school students will once again have help with math and science homework through a free hotline.

The homework hotline ‘AskRose’ will begin Monday. It is a free math and science tutoring service for Indiana students in grades 6-12.

In addition to calling the hotline number, students can Skype, chat, text or e-mail for homework help.

Tutors are Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students who major in math, science or engineering. The private college is located in Terre Haute.

AskRose tutors have access to most text books used in Indiana schools and many other resources to help answer questions. More than 120 tutors are on staff.

Since 1991, Rose-Hulman students have completed more than 700,000 tutoring sessions through its homework hotline.

The hotline will be available from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday throughout the school year.

For help, call (877) ASK-ROSE (275-7673) or email AskRose.org.