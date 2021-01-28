Need help with taxes? Volunteer tax preparers offer free drop-off services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Need help with your taxes? IRS certified volunteer tax preparers are offering free tax help to area residents from Feb. 1 – April 12 for residents with an income of under $57,000 in 2020.

The volunteer tax preparers will be available to help residents file their taxes and claim available credits. United Way is partnering with Volunteer Center and Catholic Charities Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to offer the program in Allen, DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties.

United Way said that this free tax preparation service will bring more than $3.2 million back into the community in refunds and save residents over $486,000 in preparation fees.

“At United Way we are committed to breaking down barriers that make it difficult for families and individuals to gain financial stability, making the VITA program crucial to this community. When individuals in our community are struggling and have to face the decision of paying for tax preparation fees versus a bill, their basic needs are obviously going to be their top priority. This program provides an opportunity for them to file their taxes for free while saving every dollar possible.” shares Tiffany Bailey, VP of Community Impact at United Way of Allen County.

This year’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance will be drop-off only locations held at one site within Allen County at St. Mary’s Catholic Church located at 1101 S. Lafayette Street.

For residents of DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties, contact Catholic Charities Auburn Office at 260-925-0917 to schedule an appointment to drop-off tax documents.

Drop-off locations:

Catholic Charities’ Auburn Office for DeKalb County

Kendallville Public Library for Noble County

Carnegie Public Library for Steuben County

To view all times, locations, and necessary documents to bring to the program sites for the 2021 year, please visit the United Way of Allen County’s website.

In addition to tax program, United Way said it is providing online tax filing software, accessible through the My Free Taxes website, to help taxpayers easily and accurately file their taxes from their computer or smart phone.