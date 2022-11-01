NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re willing to put in the work, one Indiana state park is offering truckloads of firewood for just $10.

Indiana DNR said Tuesday that the public was invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle. The cost of one pickup load is $10.

The trees eligible for firewood are along roadsides or in public areas of the state park, including around campsites and picnic areas, DNR said. The trees fell from “natural causes” or were dropped by property staff.

A firewood permit must be obtained for each load. You can get a permit at Summit Lake’s office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Permit sales and cutting both begin Nov. 9 and go through Feb. 15.

For more information, call (765) 766-5873.

Summit Lake State Park is located 80 miles south of Fort Wayne.