BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – You can stock up on firewood and get a permit to cut the trees all in one place at Ouabache State Park.

Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that until March 31, the public can get permits at the state park and cut trees that have naturally fallen down or were dropped by property staff. The trees can be found on the side of the road, or in picnic areas or campsites at Ouabache.

Firewood can be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in those designated areas. DNR said vehicles are not allowed off the road, a rule that also extends to tractors, UTVs, and ATVs.

One pickup-truck load of wood costs $10, and DNR said all proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including the replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.

DNR said permits- which are needed for each load- can be obtained at the state park’s office Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wood can be cut and removed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. The wood can only be cut for personal use, not to sell, DNR said.