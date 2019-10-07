Need a smoke detector? The FWFD has free ones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Do you need a new smoke detector? The Fort Wayne Fire Department can help with that.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department has been awarded a federal Department of Homeland Security grant for the purchase of 750 smoke detectors, as well as 60 alarms for the hearing impaired and 1,750 Carbon Monoxide alarms.

Fort Wayne residents who would like to request one of the free smoke detectors, hearing-impaired alarms, or CO alarms may fill out an application at www.fortwaynefiredepartment.org.

The department will also hold its annual blitz, installing smoke detectors in the community for free as part of Fire Prevention Week. The blitz, called “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” will be held Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Weisser Park Youth Center and run through the Oxford community.