Need a new furnace? Fort Wayne offers zero-interest loan program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As winter moves into Fort Wayne, the city is offering a zero-interest loan program to help replace furnaces for residents.

The program is designed to offer loans for heating/air conditioning replacement projects for residents who may not be able to replace a furnace outright or get a traditional loan.

Applicants must own their home, it must be their primary residence, and the home must be located inside city limits. Applicants must also have a household income at or below 80 percent of the median income, or $55,050 for a family of four.

Those wishing to apply should call 260-427-8585. They will be asked a series of brief questions and then will be asked to leave their contact information on a voicemail system. A call will be left at a later time to determine eligibility.

Funding for the program comes to the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Development via the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Residents will be served on a first-come first-served basis, and the program will be closed once funds are fully committed.