FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Talk about giving back! The WeFAM organization launches their One Million Cuts initiative Monday. About 20 area barbers will provide 500 free haircuts at the Grand Wayne Center.

The nonprofit organization WeFAM has been providing vouchers for free haircuts since 2017. On the back of each voucher, you’ll find participating barbershops and beauty salons.

Dr. Juan Williams, CEO of WeFAM, is the mastermind behind this. The goal of the initiative is to give one million vouchers for free haircuts to veterans, at risk children, and those who are homeless.

Monday’s event is open to anyone wanting a professional service. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grand Wayne Center on Jefferson Boulevard. Pre-registration is available to receive your voucher, but is not necessary. Find the link to pre-register here.