Nearly 300 lots planned in two proposed subdivisons

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly 300 total single family lots are planned in two proposed subdivisions on opposite sides of Allen County.

The members of the Allen County Plan Commission are expected consider rezoning requests that would clear the way for the construction of the two new additions.

Development plans, filed with the Department of Planning Services show one neighborhood would be built along Coldwater Road, near Union Chapel Road, the other is planned for Noyer Road between Bass and Illinois Roads.

The 61 acres of Aboite Township land, just south of railroad tracks, will need to be rezoned from Agricultural to Residential before construction can begin.

The second addition, Weatherstone, has been planned in a field on the west side of Coldwater Road, between Union Chapel and Dupont Roads. The Carroll Road/Corbin Road curve marks the northwest corner of the development.

If the plan is approved, Weatherstone would include 128 lots.

The next Allen County Plan Commission Public Hearing is planned to happen Thursday, December 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Citizens Square.