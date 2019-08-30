Nearly 2 dozen volunteer firefighters called to Merriam house fire

A modular home in Merriam, Indiana is most likely a total loss after a fire on Friday.

Noble County, Ind. (WANE) — A modular home is most likely a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. It happened a block south of U.S. 33, just west of the intersection of S.R. 9 and U.S. 33 in the town of Merriam.

According to Noble Township Lieutenant James Pritchard, Emergency Medical Services crew stationed nearby smelled smoke and called to report a possible fire a little after midnight.

When fire crews arrived on scene, the modular home was fully engulfed. Firefighters engaged in a defensive attack.

About a dozen fire trucks, including a ladder/aerial truck from Smith Township, made the scene. Hydrants were not immediately accessible, so crews ran about 300 feet of hose from the water tankers stationed on U.S. 33.

Fire officials feared there might be up to three people inside, but a sweep of the home revealed no one was home.

Approximately 25 volunteer firefighters assisted with the call, from Albion, Noble Township, Thorncreek Township and Smith Township.