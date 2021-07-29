Nearly 1,700 Northeast Ind. Nipsco customers without power

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) Heavy rain and storms caused hundreds of customers throughout Northeast Indiana to lose power.

According to Nipsco’s outage map, Waterloo has just over 1,300 customers without power. Auburn has 162 customers without power.

Community: THE ENTIRE TOWN OF AVILLA IS WITHOUT POWER, THE POWER COMPANY IS AWARE. WE HAVE NO ESTIMATED REPAIR TIME

WANE 15 also learned that all of Avilla is without power. There is no estimated repair time for all of these outages.

According to Indiana Michigan Power’s outage map:

Allen County: 467 outages

Grant County 1,236 outages

Whitley County: 102 outages

