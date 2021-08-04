NE Indiana restaurants featured in Indiana Culinary Trail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new campaign is combining Hoosiers love of adventure with the love of dining. The Indiana Culinary Trails from Indiana Foodways Alliance digital passport lets people check in as they visit bars, ice cream parlors and various restaurants.

The various dining locations are family owned, small businesses and the passport program helps the 250+ establishments on the list thrive and continue being part of each of their respective communities. The passport features a rewards system. After checking in at 30 locations, participants receive a custom pie server. After 60 locations, a tumbler and after 90, a hat.

Visitors can also qualify for seasonal drawings throughout the year. The first giveaway will be a drawing during the Indiana State Fair. All sign-ups and check-ins during the duration of the fair will be entries to win. The winner of the first drawing will receive:

Dinner for four at the Blue Gate Restaurant in Shipshewana

Four tickets to any Blue Gate Musical at the Blue Gate Theatre

Carriage/Buggy Rides for four

One Suite-Level Room or two basic rooms at the Blue Gate Garden Inn

There will also be a winter giveaway to French Lick featuring:

An overnight at French Lick Resort

Four tubing tickets at Paoli Peaks

Lunch and dinner at Indiana Foodways Alliance restaurants

Trails in 21 categories include more than a dozen dining places in northeast Indiana. Several local restaurants appear on more than one of the trails. Some of those include The Bridgewater Grille at Bridgewater Golf Club of Auburn, Shorty’s Steakhouse in Garrett, 6 Autumns Food & Spirits of Angola, St. James Restaurant in Avilla and the Kimmell House. Local wineries like Country Heritage, Byler Lane, and Heartland also made the ‘Wine, Wine Anytime’ list.

You can download the Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport here to begin participating in all the adventure and food.