Auburn’s ACD Museum gets $500K federal grant for new roof

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — An Auburn auto museum has received a $500,000 grant for improvements that will include replacing a leaky roof that now requires more than 80 buckets to catch leaks throughout its third floor.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum last week announced the matching grant from the National Park Service.

The museum will match the grant with private donations to pay for the project’s estimated $1.1 million cost.

Brandon Anderson, executive director and CEO of the museum, says the project will replace the 12,000-square-foot roof and install a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The current roof has been in place since the museum opened in 1974.