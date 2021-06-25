NE Indiana has 1st established cultural district: Arts Campus Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Arts Commission has designated Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a Statewide Cultural District during its Quarterly Business Meeting Friday.

Coordinated by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Arts Campus Fort Wayne includes seven venues and 17 presenting and resident arts and cultural organizations. Arts Campus Fort Wayne is the first state-designated cultural district in Northeast Indiana and will join 11 other cities throughout the state with cultural district recognition, Arts United said.

“We greatly appreciate the support from our community for this designation,” said Dan Ross, VP of Community Development for Arts United. “We see this as more than an acknowledgment of the work of Arts United, but as recognition by the State of the great work happening in Fort Wayne and Allen County.”

Established in 2010, Indiana Statewide Cultural Districts makes arts and humanities more readily accessible through cultural experiences that are unique to communities.

“Fort Wayne is a community committed to collaboration. With a wealth of creative organizations, there is an incredible amount of opportunity for community engagement,” said Anna Tragesser, Indiana Arts Commission Artist and Community Services Manager. “Regional leaders have done a wonderful job of working together as they establish opportunities for tourism and downtown development as a strategy for near-term growth.”

The City of Fort Wayne and Arts United were invited to apply for designation of Arts Campus Fort Wayne after being recognized as a Spotlight Community as part of the Creative Community Pathway program. In May, Fort Wayne City Council unanimously approved Arts Campus Fort Wayne for city recognition as a cultural district.