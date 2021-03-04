NE Indiana FCA gives Impact Award to three Homestead coaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Northeast Indiana Fellowship of Christian Athletes handed out the Impact Award to three football coaches at Homestead High School.

The FCA Coach Impact Award is presented each year to a coach (or coaches) who teach not just the fundamentals of their sport, but pursue teamwork, excellence, a servant attitude and character development for their athletes.

The winners this year are:

Coach Chad Zolman has coached football for 27 years at three different schools, has served 17 years as the Head Football coach at Homestead, has served as Huddle Leader for Homestead’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle and has brought in Character Coaches to support off-field character development of his athletes.

Coach Greg Davis moved to Fort Wayne three years ago and immediately jumped in to serve as an assistant coach on Homestead’s football team and is the current FCA Huddle Leader at Homestead HS.

Coach Tim Messal is the Defensive Coordinator for Homestead, FCA Huddle Leader at Woodside Middle School and has served with FCA on mission trips to Israel, teaching the gospel through football ministry.

Highlights from this award ceremony will be shown in a new FCA promotional ideo ‘Halftime with FCA’ later this month.

NE Indiana FCA’s first Coach Impact Award was presented at FCA Night of Hope in 2019 to Grace College Basketball Coach, Jim Kessler. The 2020 award recipient was a 25-year Wabash FCA Huddle Leader and basketball coach, Susan Dawes.