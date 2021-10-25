NE Fort Wayne neighbors team up to create glowing Halloween display

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A trio of homeowners have teamed up to create a glowing Halloween display in a northeast Fort Wayne neighborhood.

Tucked away at the end of Mystic Drive near Rothman Road, Kari Emley, Tina Unverzagt and fellow neighbors have each set up their own unique array of decorations. Emley says she and her neighbors begin setting up Halloween decorations as early as August and go all the way through the holiday itself.

Unverzagt’s home is centered around a 12-foot tall skeleton that stands near their front door.



A 12-foot tall skeleton stands guard at the Unverzagt’s home on Mystic Drive







Sandwiched in between Unverzagt and Emley’s homes is another glowing house that features a corpse bride and groom fresh off their wedding.

Emley’s house features several spooky additions to the front lawn, including a pair of skeletons dueling with lightsabers.





A pair of skeletons duel with lightsabers at the Emley’s home on Mystic Drive

The three homeowners say there’s no competition out-do one another when it comes to Halloween decorations. Instead, they take pride in bringing tricks and treats to families who visit their corner of the neighborhood every year.

“We’re big Halloween fans, and we love doing it,” Emley said. “We watch people drive by every day and every night, and they stop and tell us how much they love it. The kids come every year, they continue to come back. So we just add on and keep going.”

