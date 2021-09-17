NE Fort Wayne head-on crash ends with woman dead, 3 hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle in northeast Fort Wayne Friday.

Just after noon, Allen County Police Officers were sent to the 12000 of S.R. 1 (Leo Road) on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Officers learned that a woman had been driving a Ford Fusion southbound and for an unknown reason crossed the center line and hit a northbound Toyota Highlander.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where she later died.

A passenger in the Ford Fusion and the two people in the Toyota Highlander were all taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

