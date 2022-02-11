FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Air Show scheduled for early June at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base has announced an addition to its lineup of performers that already includes the world famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The show has been selected by the U.S. Navy as one of the 2022 demonstration sites for the Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet “Rhino” demo team.

“We are excited to be one of the few sites in the country selected by the Navy for a 2022 demonstration from the Super Hornet team,” said Lt. Col. Scott Boatright, Executive Director of the Fort Wayne Air Show. “Our lineup in the air and on the ground continues to grow and is shaping up to be our biggest show in many years.”

Designed to operate from a carrier, the Boeing-built F/A-18 Super Hornet can handle both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. As the Navy’s premier front line tactical aircraft, the plane is capable of speeds of Mach 1.6. To avoid breaking the sound barrier, the air show demo will see the aircraft reach speeds just under Mach 1.0, which is a little more than 750 mph.

The demo will showcase the tactical maneuvers and capabilities of the aircraft. The Fort Wayne F/A-18 demonstration will be provided by the Super Hornet “West Coast” Demo Team, U.S. Navy Strike Fighter Squadron 122 (VFA-122) “Flying Eagles.” VFA-122 is an F/A-18 Hornet and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Fleet Replacement Squadron stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore, CA.

In addition to the Thunderbirds and the Super Hornet, the following performers are scheduled to appear:

U.S. Special Operations Command Paracommandos Parachute Demo Team

Indiana ANG Blacksnakes Combo Search & Rescue Demo

Indiana ANG A-10

Thunderbolt II

Thunderbolt II F-100 Super Sabre

F-86 Sabre

P-51 Mustang ‘Tuskegee Airmen’

B-25 St. Louis – Doolittle Raid

Melissa Burns

Kyle Franklin

Nathan Hammond

Skip Stewart

Matt Younkin

Firewalkers

Shockwave Jet Truck

Tinstix

Spectator experiences at the air show include:

CAF Rise Above exhibit with P-51 “Tuskegee Airman”

Mobile Mountain Kids Zone

Top Gun Maverick Experience Photo Op

The show takes place June 4 and 5 and while admission is free, limited premium seating is available to purchase.