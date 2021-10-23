Nature makes a comeback at Allen County parks thanks to volunteers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers showed up in groups of family and friends for the Great Tree Canopy Comeback.

Friends of the Parks of Allen County invited citizens to partner with area parks & trails departments, including Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails, to plant new trees in parks and public spaces during the 20th annual Great Tree Canopy Comeback Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event included the removal of invasive insect species to help sustainably continue forest regeneration in all parks and trails around Allen County. Volunteers of all ages were critical to the success of the event and were encouraged to sign up and help restore the tree canopy.

“Planters will be in a group of five people planting trees, Tree Captains will be leading groups of Planters, Cutters will be removing invasive species, and Couriers will be transporting the invasive species to a designated area,” the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department said.

Trees have been planted this year in McMillen Park, Werling Park and Beckett’s Run Trail near Concordia Seminary. Invasive species were removed at Beckett’s Run Trail and Vesey Park.

The parks and recreation department asked that volunteers bring gloves, shovels, loppers, rakes and a wheelbarrow if possible.