Nature exhibit opens at Science Central

Fort Wayne Ind. (WANE) – A new exhibition at Science Central will give visitors the opportunity to learn about a variety of animals and ecosystems from around the world.



The exhibit, called “Nature Banners,” opened on Saturday. It can be found at the Temporary Exhibitions Gallery.

Nature Banners features large color panels brimming with pictures, facts, and activities related to creatures such as elephants to hammerhead sharks.



­The exhibition will be available through May 30.

Touring the exhibition is included with Science Central’s admission fee of $10. Children age 2 and under, as well as Science Central members are admitted for free.

