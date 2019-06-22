Natural Acoustics Lab ‘shakes’ up Sweetwater

Natural Acoustics Lab is one of the newest musical instrument producers selling through Sweetwater. They are the makers of “shakers.”

Shakers are a mainstay for performers, studio musicians and composers needing natural percussive sounds.

Natural Acoustics Lab says their instruments are designed and produced according to three basic principles.

Their instruments sound great and go beyond traditional playing techniques NAL achieves product quality through handcrafting, and made in America pride Their instruments are beautiful and invite artistic intimacy

In March of 2019, NAL products were introduced to Sweetwater. The products range from stick shakers to their patented box shaker design.

You can learn more about the product by clicking here.

Or, head out to Gear Fest. The founder of NAL is offering informational sessions.