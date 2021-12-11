Nativity performance includes buffet, live animals at ‘Breakfast in Bethlehem’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An area church welcomes all to a performance that illustrates a reason to celebrate the season.

The live nativity performance “Breakfast in Bethlehem” is presented by the First Assembly of God.

Saturday and Sunday morning begin at 9 a.m. with a hot breakfast buffet followed by a theatrical performance featuring a costumed cast of more than 35 live animals.

The show itself, with a run time of 25 minutes, combines an orchestrated musical track with voiceover narration to tell the biblical account of the Christmas story.

The family-friendly holiday event takes place in the gymnasium. Guests can enter at door 5.

After the Sunday program, guests are invited to attend the 10:45 a.m. church service in the sanctuary with a message from lead pastor Rob Haslett.

Tickets are on sale now on the church website. The cost is $10 for everyone ages 12 and older, and $8 for kids ages 11 and under. Preschoolers are admitted for free but must have a ticket.