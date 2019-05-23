National Weather Service: Paulding farm damage still inconclusive

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) A dairy farm located on State Road 111, east of County Road 133 in Paulding County suffered extensive damage as the result of Thursday morning’s storms.

West Bend News & Printing allowed WANE 15 to share drone video of the damage at the Emerald Dairy Farm.

According to Paulding County EMA Director Edward Bohn, farm hands were milking cows at 5:22 a.m. when the roof of one of the buildings was blown off. Debris from the roof struck some cattle, although they weren’t seriously hurt.

The National Weather Service says,

A large dairy cow barn was severely damaged, losing over 75 percent of its roof structure. Nearby farm buildings suffered mainly metal roof damage. Farm hands reported a rapid pressure change as the storm moved overhead with the barn bring picked up and dropped back down. Pictures, along with drone footage provided by the property owner suggest that a concentrated microburst was the most likely cause of the damage, with speeds

of 80 to 85 mph in a narrow swath. Some of the damage suggests that a gustnado may have formed on the leading edge of the winds that helped enhance the local damage.



The storm also downed power lines caused a semi to overturn on State Route 637 near Grover Hill. The driver was injured and taken to a hospital in Van Wert for treatment.