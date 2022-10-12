FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Fort Wayne leaders in the United Front project work to build racial healing, equity and education, they were challenged by a nationally-known author and speaker to create a “community of civility.”

Will Moreland, Ph.D., President at Moreland Training and Associates, speaks on leadership and business growth across the country. On Facebook, United Front called Moreland “America’s #1 Leadership Coach.”

Moreland said he was impressed by the efforts in Fort Wayne.

“The community is ready to take the challenge of change, and that’s so important,” he said after his afternoon talk. “Mahatma Gandhi said ‘you have to be the change that you want to see,’ and I think Fort Wayne is ready to be the change that they want to see.”

United Front plans to put the theories of what they have learned into greater practice in 2023.

Moreland spoke to a larger group in the morning and a smaller group of leaders in the afternoon.

“I’m excited about the changes and the transformation that are going to happen in the city and I’m cheering for you. You have a fan in Phoenix, Arizona. Let’s go Fort Wayne.”