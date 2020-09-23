National religious group holds pop-up rally to encourage Hoosiers to not re-elect Trump

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Members of a national religious group who say they don’t want to see President Trump re-elected visited Fort Wayne on Tuesday in a ‘pop-up’ rally.

Vote Common Good is a national bus tour encouraging people of faith to stop the re-election.

The pop-up rally featured musicians, poets, speakers and more with hopes of encouraging Hoosiers to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

“We know how much bravery it takes for some people to come out in public and say they’re going to oppose this president… In some ways we’re trying to cheer on people that are a bit beleaguered,” said Doug Pagitt, executive director of Vote Common Good. “In other ways we’re looking to get people to wake up, and speak up and stand up for the issues around this election.”

Pagitt says several team members are from the area, and they decided to make a stop here while passing through.