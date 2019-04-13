National Record Store Day celebrated at Neat Neat Neat Records
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It's the 12th Annual Record Store Day and it keeps getting bigger every year in Fort Wayne. April 13th is National Record Store Day! Neat Neat Neat Records will be celebrating Saturday, in a fun way.
There are plenty of exclusive releases that will be limited supply (the official list can be found here.
Bravas food truck will be serving food throughout the day. Upland Brewing Company will be serving up tastings from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Cash bar will be available as well.
There will be raffle giveaways all day to benefit Neighborlink, with chances to win an exclusive RSD turntable, tickets to Clyde Theater events, signed posters and much more!
The Poem Market pop-up is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The line-up in the Hi-Fi Lounge from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. is as follows:
10AM - Jess Thrower
11AM - The Dan Smyth Band
12PM - FloStorm
1PM - Middle Names
2PM - Adam Baker and The Heartache
3PM - Boat Show
4PM - Burial Party
5PM - ANNA FAYE
6PM - Jared Andrews
7PM - Sirius Blvck
8PM - Rosalind & The Way
9PM - James and the Drifters