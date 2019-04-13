National Record Store Day celebrated at Neat Neat Neat Records Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Patrons enjoy records at Neat Neat Neat on Record Store Day on Apr. 22. [ + - ] Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Record Store Day photo [ + - ]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It's the 12th Annual Record Store Day and it keeps getting bigger every year in Fort Wayne. April 13th is National Record Store Day! Neat Neat Neat Records will be celebrating Saturday, in a fun way.

There are plenty of exclusive releases that will be limited supply (the official list can be found here.

Bravas food truck will be serving food throughout the day. Upland Brewing Company will be serving up tastings from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Cash bar will be available as well.

There will be raffle giveaways all day to benefit Neighborlink, with chances to win an exclusive RSD turntable, tickets to Clyde Theater events, signed posters and much more!

The Poem Market pop-up is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The line-up in the Hi-Fi Lounge from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. is as follows:



10AM - Jess Thrower

11AM - The Dan Smyth Band

12PM - FloStorm

1PM - Middle Names

2PM - Adam Baker and The Heartache

3PM - Boat Show

4PM - Burial Party

5PM - ANNA FAYE

6PM - Jared Andrews

7PM - Sirius Blvck

8PM - Rosalind & The Way

9PM - James and the Drifters

