FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) and other first responder groups participated in their version National Night Out, an annual event geared toward building a safer community.

National Night Out allowed the community to watch safety displays and demonstrations while talking with and listening to members of the FWPD, TRAA and the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Food trucks and music also occupied Freimann Square for those attending the event.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August, according to National Night Out.