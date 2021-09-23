National Guard taking donations for Afghan evacuees at Cook Road armory; here’s what’s needed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana National Guard’s armory on West Cook Road is now accepting donations from the public to support the thousands of Afghan evacuees temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury.

The armory, located at 130 W. Cook Road, is one of nine regional collection sites across the state available for the public to drop off new items to help clothe and support the evacuees.

The armory will be open for donations Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., for at least the next three months.

The following items are needed most. The items should be in their original packaging.

Men’s and women’s unbranded, modest clothes such as long sleeve t-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets in sizes small to large. No shorts or tank tops.

Children’s clothing, including baby and newborn clothes, hats and socks

Powdered baby formula

Socks, hats, shoes and slide-on sandals (no flip flops) for evacuees of all ages

Any organization or business seeking to make a large donation and cannot deliver to a designated site should contact IDHS at privatesector@dhs.in.gov.

Hoosiers interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at the following links: