National Gridiron League cancels season as Fort Wayne bubble collapses

Players affiliated with the National Gridiron League pose for a photo on the football field at Homestead High School on Monday, April 12, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The National Gridiron League season is apparently over before it even began.

Seven players confirmed to WANE 15 on Monday that the upcoming season had been called off after a tumultuous few days that included a protest at Glenbrook Square Mall. Numerous calls to league founder Joe McClendon have gone unreturned.

McClendon had claimed the city of Fort Wayne left the league on the hook for housing as players from its 12 teams began arriving in the city for a training camp. The NGL’s season was reportedly set to kick off May 1 in a bubble in Fort Wayne.

The city denied McClendon’s claim and said it never had an agreement with the league.

McClendon said he planned to meet with city officials on Monday to discuss the arrangement, but the meeting was never confirmed by the city and ultimately never happened. City spokesman John Perlich released this statement to WANE 15 on Monday:

“The City will not be moving forward with any type of partnership with the NGL. We don’t have any involvement in regards to a cancellation of the season the league was looking to have.“

It was December 2019 when it was announced the Indiana Blue Bombers had joined the National Gridiron League and would play 8 regular season home games at the Memorial Coliseum. The inaugural 2019 season never happened, though, and the 2020 season was called off due to COVID.

Now, the 2021 season has collapsed, as well.