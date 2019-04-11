National Airmail Museum receives funding for study

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The National Airmail Museum, set to be based in Fort Wayne, has achieved its initial fundraising goal of $50,000 to start a feasibility study.

Last year, Congress approve legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration which included an endorsement for the museum. Later, President Donald Trump designated Hangar 2 at Smith Field as the site for the national museum.

Senator Todd Young of Indiana, Indiana Third District Representative Jim Banks, and now former Senator Joe Donnelly all pushed for the museum. Tom Kelley, President of Kelley Automotive Group, Chuck Surack, CEO of Sweetwater and Mark Music, owner of Ruoff Home Mortgage, are also supporters of the project.

The museum will highlight and celebrate Fort Wayne’s role in aviation history and the development of the National Airmail Service. It will include interactive, hands-on exhibits, gift shop and uniquely themed dining experience.

Advocates for the museum hope to raise around $2.5 million to complete the project.

To find out more, click here.