Nation seeing massive RV shortage, could take months to receive new camper

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – There is a massive RV shortage across the country including in northeast Indiana.

Knott’s RV Center in Bluffton says they normally would have 60 to 80 units available for sale but, like other dealers across the country, are currently sold out.

“It might take two to three months if anyone wants a new camper. Right now they’re looking at August, September on some makes,” said Tim Knott, owner of Knotts RV Center.

Along with the already built RVs, parts are also hard to come by and could take three to six months to arrive.

“We have to be patient. We have to be understanding and realize they are doing what they can to get us the product. It’s going to take a while,” Knott said.

Knott’s RV Center was taking calls from people looking for campers but said they have stopped due to the list getting so long.

For more information on Knott’s RV Center, click here.