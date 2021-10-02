NASA telescope inspires Space Day at Science Central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is celebrating the launch of a new NASA telescope with Space Day.

Space Day is an official NASA event for the James Webb Space Telescope. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Science Central, visitors have an opportunity to learn about the telescope’s capabilities and how NASA plans to utilize it.

Tentatively set to launch on December 18, the Webb telescope will succeed NASA’s famed Hubble Space Telescope as the agency’s premier deep space observatory. The project to develop the telescope has been led by NASA, with contributions from the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency.

Visit the Science Central website for more information on Space Day.