Nano brewery host inaugural Breastfest

FORT WAYNE , Ind. (WANE) – Saturday, Fortlandia Brewing Company is set to host its first ever Breastfest.

The Breastfeast is a way to enjoy an ice cold beer, while helping the fight against cancer. Saturday, 20% of Fortlandia’s sales will go directly to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. The non-profit serves eleven counties in Northeast Indiana. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected bu cancer, by providing meaningful resources, information, and compassionate assistance.

Breastfest is from noon to 11:30 pm. The brewing company will open its taproom and will have a tented area outdoors. Fortlandia is Fort Wayne’s first nano brewery, which means the company brews in small batched of three barrels or less.

To find out more information on Cancer Services, or to find out how you can donate visit here.