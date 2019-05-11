NAMI brings awareness during National Mental Health Awareness month

May is National Mental Health Awareness month. A mental illness is a medical condition that disrupts a person’s thinking, feeling, mood, ability to relate to others and daily functioning, and it can affect anyone.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Fort Wayne bringing awareness to the month by educating people about the services they provide.

NAMI offers help and hope for mental illness by having support groups, education meetings. This is all for individuals with mental conditions and their families.

Groups meet Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. at The Carriage House. That’s located on 3327 Lake Avenue.

Education NAMI provides can be family-to-family, peer-to-peer, or by attending an education night. Those are every fourth Tuesday of the month.

The support groups NAMI offers is family support, connection with understanding someone’s own condition, and spousal support.

A new program at NAMI is FaithNet. This is a collaborative effort between NAMI and area faith communities to help support those with mental illness.

Learn more by heading to NAMIFortWayne.org.