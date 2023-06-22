FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Behind the name of Humane Fort Wayne’s new shelter is the story of a devoted wife and animal lover.

The new 5-acre property on Leesburg Road was announced in February and will be able to house twice as many animals as the current space, which often has around 100 animals, according to Jessica Henry-Johnson, the executive director of Humane Fort Wayne.

Officials broke ground on the new shelter Thursday, and many passionate animal lovers came in support of the project– but perhaps none with such a sentimental tie as Chuck Bodenhafer.

Four years ago, Chuck Bodenhafer donated $1 million to kickstart the development of the new facility. It’s a tribute to his late wife, Sharon, known by Humane Fort Wayne as “an animal lover extraordinaire”.

In the couple’s 49 years of marriage, they took in many animals and found new homes for cats and dogs that showed up at their door on the north side of Fort Wayne.

Chuck said his wife called all their four-legged friends “critters”.

“Every one of our friends who knew Sharon and knew what she was doing and knew how much she loved animals and how she treated them, said if they were going to be reincarnated, they wanted to come back as one of Sharon’s critters,” Chuck said. “And so the name really stuck.”

That’s why Chuck said he asked Humane Fort Wayne to name the new facility the Sharon Bodenhager Critter Center.

“When he offered $1 million to name this building after Sharon, it was an easy yes for us,” said Henry-Johnson. “It’s going to be an honor to save animals’ lives in Sharon’s memory here for the rest of time.”

Henry-Johnson estimated it would take 10 to 12 more months to complete the $14 million project.